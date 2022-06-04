Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will post $457.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.09 million and the highest is $479.60 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $378.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.30. 483,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,932. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $153.15 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,569,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

