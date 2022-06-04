Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $28.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. 301,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,677. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,733,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.