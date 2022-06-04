Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 726.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

TRGP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 1,486,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 62.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

