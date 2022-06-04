Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Vermilion Energy posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE VET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.70. 1,669,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

