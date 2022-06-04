Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

