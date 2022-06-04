Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

DRCT stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

