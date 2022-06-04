Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

