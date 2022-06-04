Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Cortexyme stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 103.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

