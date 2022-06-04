Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.