Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

