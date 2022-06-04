Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

