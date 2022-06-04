Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

