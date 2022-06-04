Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,631 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,571,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 8,786.6% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,210,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares during the period.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.