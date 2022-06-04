Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

CLS stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 55.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.