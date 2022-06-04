Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

