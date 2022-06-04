Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to “Hold”

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LIQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens cut their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 466,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

