Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.