Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NUWE opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 72.68% and a negative net margin of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 442,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

