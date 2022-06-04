Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIOVF. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

