Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €55.30 ($59.46) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.40.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

