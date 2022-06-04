Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $179.28.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 165.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.