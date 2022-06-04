Zeepin One Day Volume Hits $36,229.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $145,255.31 and approximately $36,229.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

