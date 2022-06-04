Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of ZEN traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.78. 1,337,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,961. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $153.43.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.