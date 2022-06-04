Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies is a key growth driver. Zscaler’s portfolio strength boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Moreover, a strong presence across verticals, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, public sector, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications services and education, is safeguarding Zscaler from the pandemic’s negative impact. Also, recent acquisitions, Smokescreen and Trustdome, are expected to enhance its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company’s aggressive investment toward sales & marketing and research & development might weigh on its near-term profitability. Moreover, intensifying competition poses a concern.”

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

ZS stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.