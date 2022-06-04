ZUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,565.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $72,565.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00623285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00436659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

