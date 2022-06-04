Zynecoin (ZYN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.32 Million

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $5.32 million and $20,099.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

