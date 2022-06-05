-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 2,046,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,523. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

