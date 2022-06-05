-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,865,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,791. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,547,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in BlackBerry by 4,241.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.