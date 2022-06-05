-$0.09 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

