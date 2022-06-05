-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hyliion stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Tuesday. 1,681,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,139. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after buying an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 841,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 502,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

