$0.46 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Envista posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Envista by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

Envista stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

