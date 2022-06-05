-$0.48 EPS Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). SI-BONE posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $70,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 378,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

