$0.55 EPS Expected for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.28. Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,681.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 188,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

