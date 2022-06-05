$0.75 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Several research firms recently commented on MNRL. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

MNRL traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 482,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,450. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.94. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,170,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,899,482 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

