$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

