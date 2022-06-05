$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $881.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,555. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

