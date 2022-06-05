$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 818,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,582. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.