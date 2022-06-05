$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.
TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 236,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $67.47.
Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.