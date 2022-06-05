$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 236,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $67.47.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

