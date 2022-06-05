$1.41 EPS Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

PNW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 308,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

