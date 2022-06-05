$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 415,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

