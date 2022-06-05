10,175 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.80 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

