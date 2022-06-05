$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post $11.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.61 million and the highest is $12.30 million. SOPHiA GENETICS reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year sales of $51.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $52.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.63 million, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $72.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. 67,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,179. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $234.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

