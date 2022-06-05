1,116,664 Shares in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,116,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 6.67% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,638,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SCMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 9,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.