$135.49 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post $135.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. NovoCure reported sales of $133.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $551.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $594.91 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,654. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NovoCure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 644,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -142.48 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

