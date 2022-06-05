152,909 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,487,000. Southern accounts for 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 2,686,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,105. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.