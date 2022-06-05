17,360 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,000. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $11.27 on Friday, hitting $273.60. The stock had a trading volume of 643,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.73 and a 200 day moving average of $471.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

