1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $215.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.72. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.