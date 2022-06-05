$2.88 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to post $2.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the lowest is $2.40. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.06. 103,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,540. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.