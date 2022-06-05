$20.78 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will announce $20.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $13.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $85.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.39 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 253,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,689. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 888.99%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.