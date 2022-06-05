21,911 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.38. 88,476,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,843,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.85 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

